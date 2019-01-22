TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

731 FPUS54 KSHV 221050

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

TXZ096-230330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers or slight chance of drizzle or light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-230330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through mid

morning. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Partly cloudy

in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ112-126-230330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the middle 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through mid

morning. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning then clearing. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-230330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle through mid

morning. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Partly cloudy

in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-230330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of light freezing drizzle or drizzle

in the morning. Clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-151-230330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ149-150-230330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers or slight

chance of drizzle or light freezing drizzle through mid morning.

Clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-165-230330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-230330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ017-018-230330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy, windy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-230330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest and gusty after midnight. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-230330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-230330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

450 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

13

_____

