TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
881 FPUS54 KSHV 202054
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
TXZ096-211200-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ108>111-211200-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Windy,
warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Windy,
colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ112-211200-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ136-211200-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ137-211200-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Warmer.
Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ126-138-151-211200-
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ150-211200-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ149-211200-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ153-211200-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ152-211200-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ165-211200-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ166-167-211200-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
LAZ017-018-211200-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
LAZ010-011-211200-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
LAZ001-002-211200-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
LAZ003-004-211200-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
254 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
15
_____
