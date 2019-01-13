TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

211 FPUS54 KSHV 130915

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

TXZ096-140315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-140315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ112-126-140315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ124-125-140315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ136-137-140315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ138-151-140315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ149-150-140315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ152-165-140315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-140315-

Shelby-San Augustine-

Including the cities of Center and San Augustine

315 AM CST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

