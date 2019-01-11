TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108>111-111200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-111200-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

ARZ071-072-111200-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5

mph.

.FRIDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-111200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ125-111200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ136-111200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-111200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-138-151-111200-

Marion-Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ150-111200-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ149-111200-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-111200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5

mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures

nearly steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ152-165-111200-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-167-111200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

944 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5

mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

