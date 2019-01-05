TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

_____

613 FPUS54 KSHV 050904

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

TXZ096-060315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ108>111-060315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ112-126-060315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-060315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-060315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ138-151-060315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ149-150-060315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ152-165-060315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-060315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ017-018-060315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-060315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-060315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-060315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

304 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread freezing fog and areas of dense fog through

mid morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

07

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather