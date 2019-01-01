TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
546 FPUS54 KSHV 011015
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
TXZ096-020315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through mid afternoon,
then showers in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations
expected. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain
showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with snow showers likely through mid morning,
then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ108-020315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers through mid afternoon,
then showers in the late afternoon. No snow accumulations
expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers through mid morning. Showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ109-020315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ111-020315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ110-020315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ112-020315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ126-020315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy, colder. Temperatures nearly steady
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ125-020315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ124-020315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers through the day. Snow showers in the late
morning. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs around 40.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely through mid morning. Showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ136-020315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ137-020315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy, colder. Temperatures nearly steady
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ138-020315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ151-020315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Cloudy, cooler. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers through
the early morning. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ150-020315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Cloudy, colder. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ149-020315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Cloudy, colder. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ165-020315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Temperatures nearly steady
in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ152-020315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Temperatures nearly steady
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ153-020315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ166-020315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ167-020315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
415 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Cloudy, cooler. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather