TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

_____

463 FPUS54 KSHV 291052

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

TXZ096-300315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-300315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-136-300315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light rain

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-137-300315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-300315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow

in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-151-300315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-152-300315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-300315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures rising into the upper

50s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-300315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ001-002-300315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-300315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures rising into the upper

50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ005-006-300315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures rising into the lower

60s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ013-014-300315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperatures rising into the lower

60s after midnight. East winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ010-011-300315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

452 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then

light rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather