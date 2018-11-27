TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 26, 2018

_____

026 FPUS54 KSHV 271019

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

TXZ096-280315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-280315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-280315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-280315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-280315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-280315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-280315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ150-280315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ151-280315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ153-280315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-280315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ165-280315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-280315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

419 AM CST Tue Nov 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather