TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph and gusty.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Marion-Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Jefferson, Marshall, and Carthage
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
432 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
