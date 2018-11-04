TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning

and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning

and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning

and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning, then cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

227 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning

and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

