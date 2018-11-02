TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

_____

524 FPUS54 KSHV 022039

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

TXZ096-031515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ108-031515-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ109-031515-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-031515-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ110-031515-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-031515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-031515-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-031515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-031515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-031515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-031515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-031515-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-031515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-031515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-031515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-031515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-031515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-031515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-031515-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-031515-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

339 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather