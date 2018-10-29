TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

792 FPUS54 KSHV 290240

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

TXZ096-291715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-291715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-126-291715-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-291715-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-291715-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-291715-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150-291715-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-165-291715-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-291715-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ017-018-291715-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-291715-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-291715-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-291715-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

940 PM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather