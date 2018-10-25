TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts...UPDATED
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
TXZ096-251715-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ108-251715-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ109-251715-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ111-251715-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ110-251715-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ112-251715-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ126-251715-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs
around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ125-251715-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ124-251715-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ136-251715-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ137-251715-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ138-251715-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ151-251715-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ150-251715-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ149-251715-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ165-251715-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ152-251715-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ153-251715-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ166-251715-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ167-251715-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
927 PM CDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers, cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
