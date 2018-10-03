TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through the overnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the
morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear in the evening...then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through the early morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear in the
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
327 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
