TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

TXZ096-250615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-250615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ112-126-250615-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ124-136-250615-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ125-137-250615-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ138-151-250615-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-150-250615-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-165-250615-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-250615-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ010-017-250615-

De Soto-Sabine-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,

Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ011-018-250615-

Red River-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-250615-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ003-004-250615-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

