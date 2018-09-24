TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
Red River-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cass-Marion-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wood-Smith-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Upshur-Gregg-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Harrison-Panola-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cherokee-Rusk-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

De Soto-Sabine-
De Soto-Sabine-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Many,
Zwolle, and Pleasant Hill
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Red River-Natchitoches-
Red River-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Coushatta, Martin, and Natchitoches
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the early evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Webster-Claiborne-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
1015 AM CDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

