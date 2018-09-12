TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

245 FPUS54 KSHV 120857

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

TXZ096-130000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-130000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-130000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-130000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-130000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-137-130000-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-138-130000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-130000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-130000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-130000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-130000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-130000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-130000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-167-130000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-130000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ010-011-130000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-130000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-130000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

357 AM CDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Hotter. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

