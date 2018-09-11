TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

997 FPUS54 KSHV 111608

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

TXZ096-120715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108-120715-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ109-120715-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ111-120715-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ110-120715-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-120715-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ126-120715-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ125-120715-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-120715-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-120715-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-120715-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-120715-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ151-120715-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-120715-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-120715-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ165-120715-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-120715-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-120715-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-120715-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-120715-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

1108 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

