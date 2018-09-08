TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018
_____
499 FPUS54 KSHV 082029
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
TXZ096-091515-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-091515-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-091515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-091515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from
mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-091515-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-137-091515-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-091515-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-091515-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-091515-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ151-091515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-091515-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-091515-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ165-091515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-091515-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-091515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-091515-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ005-006-091515-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-091515-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather