TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

499 FPUS54 KSHV 082029

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

TXZ096-091515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-091515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-091515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-091515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-091515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-091515-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-091515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-091515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-091515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-091515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-091515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-091515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-091515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-091515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-091515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-091515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-091515-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ013-014-091515-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

329 PM CDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the early evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

