TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
TXZ096-160330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ108-160330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ109-160330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ111-160330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ110-160330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-160330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ126-160330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ125-160330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-160330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-160330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-160330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ138-160330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-160330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-160330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-160330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-160330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-160330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-160330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-160330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ167-160330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
427 AM CDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
