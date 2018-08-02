TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
TXZ108>111-031515-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ124-031515-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ112-126-031515-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ151-031515-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ149-152-031515-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ153-166-167-031515-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
TXZ165-031515-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
LAZ001-002-031515-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
LAZ003-004-012-031515-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
LAZ005-006-031515-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
LAZ013-014-031515-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
LAZ010-011-031515-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
613 PM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
