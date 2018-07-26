TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

423 FPUS54 KSHV 262100

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

TXZ096-271515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-271515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-271515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-271515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-271515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ125-137-271515-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-138-271515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-271515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-271515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-271515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-271515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-271515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-271515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-167-271515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-271515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-271515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ005-006-271515-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ013-014-271515-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

400 PM CDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

