TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

292 FPUS54 KSHV 240841

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

TXZ096-250330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ112-250330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-250330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-250330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-250330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-137-250330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-250330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-250330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-250330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-250330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-250330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-250330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-250330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-250330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-250330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ003-004-250330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ005-006-250330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LAZ013-014-250330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

