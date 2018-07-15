TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
TXZ096-160315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ108-160315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ109-160315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ111-160315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ110-160315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ112-160315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ126-160315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ125-160315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ124-160315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ136-160315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ137-160315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ138-160315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ151-160315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ150-160315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ149-160315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ165-160315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ152-160315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ153-160315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ166-160315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ167-160315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-160315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the early evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
