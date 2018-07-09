TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

242 FPUS54 KSHV 090202

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

TXZ096-091630-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-091630-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-125-091630-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-137-091630-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-091630-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-151-091630-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-091630-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-091630-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ017-018-091630-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ010-011-091630-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LAZ001-002-091630-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

ARZ071-072-091630-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

902 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather