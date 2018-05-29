TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Published 4:13 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
540 FPUS54 KSHV 290806
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ096-300000-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ108>111-300000-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-300000-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
ARZ071-072-300000-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ165-300000-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ166-167-300000-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
LAZ017-018-300000-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ010-011-300000-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
LAZ001-002-300000-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
306 AM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10
mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
