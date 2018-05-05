TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,
and Pittsburg
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Miller-Bowie-Morris-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Daingerfield, Lone Star,
Naples, Omaha, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. North winds 5
mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
