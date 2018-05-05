TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

_____

529 FPUS54 KSHV 050259 AAA

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts...UPDATED

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

TXZ096-051200-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ108>110-051200-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant,

and Pittsburg

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-111-112-051200-

Miller-Bowie-Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Daingerfield, Lone Star,

Naples, Omaha, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ124-051200-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ125-051200-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ136-051200-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ137-051200-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ126-138-051200-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ151-051200-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-150-051200-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs around 80. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-051200-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-051200-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-051200-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-051200-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

959 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers during the mid and late evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. North winds 5

mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather