TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:22 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the
evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the
evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy from late afternoon through the
evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Shelby-San Augustine-
Including the cities of Center and San Augustine
617 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
