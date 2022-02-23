TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

887 FPUS54 KSJT 230956

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Near

steady temperature around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance

of light freezing rain late in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light

sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and

light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and

light sleet early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

356 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

early in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain

and light sleet late in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

