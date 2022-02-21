TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022 _____ 864 FPUS54 KSJT 210933 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 TXZ127-212215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ072-212215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light sleet, rain and light freezing rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ140-212215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ054-212215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ169-212215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ154-212215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ098-212215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ099-212215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ049-212215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ113-212215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ114-212215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ128-212215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ064-212215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ065-212215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ066-212215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ139-212215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ071-212215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ073-212215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ155-212215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ076-212215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ077-212215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ168-212215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ170-212215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ078-212215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 333 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$