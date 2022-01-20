TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022 _____ 572 FPUS54 KSJT 201002 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 TXZ127-202300- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ072-202300- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ140-202300- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ054-202300- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ169-202300- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ154-202300- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ098-202300- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ099-202300- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ049-202300- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ113-202300- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ114-202300- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ128-202300- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ064-202300- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ065-202300- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ066-202300- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ139-202300- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ071-202300- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 14. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ073-202300- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ155-202300- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ076-202300- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 16. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ077-202300- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ168-202300- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ170-202300- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ078-202300- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 402 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$