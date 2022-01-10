TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

TXZ127-101115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072-101115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ140-101115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-101115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ169-101115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ154-101115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ098-101115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099-101115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049-101115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-101115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ114-101115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128-101115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-101115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-101115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-101115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-101115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-101115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-101115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ155-101115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ076-101115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ077-101115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ168-101115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ170-101115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ078-101115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

401 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

