TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

TXZ127-082215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-082215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ140-082215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-082215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-082215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-082215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ098-082215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-082215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ049-082215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-082215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-082215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-082215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-082215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-082215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-082215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ139-082215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ071-082215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ073-082215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-082215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-082215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ077-082215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ168-082215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ170-082215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-082215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

355 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

