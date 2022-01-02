TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

_____

806 FPUS54 KSJT 020939

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

TXZ127-022230-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills

of zero to 20 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-022230-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-022230-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ054-022230-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of zero to 21 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-022230-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-022230-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-022230-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-022230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-022230-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-022230-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-022230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ128-022230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chills of zero to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-022230-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-022230-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-022230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-022230-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-022230-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-022230-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-022230-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-022230-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-022230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ168-022230-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-022230-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-022230-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

339 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

