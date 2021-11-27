TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

_____

114 FPUS54 KSJT 270935

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

TXZ127-272215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-272215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-272215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-272215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-272215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-272215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then showers likely

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-272215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-272215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-272215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely late in the morning. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ113-272215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-272215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers early in the morning, then showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-272215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-272215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-272215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-272215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-272215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-272215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-272215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-272215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-272215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-272215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-272215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-272215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-272215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers early in the morning, then showers likely late

in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather