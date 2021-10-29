TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

258 FPUS54 KSJT 290823

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

TXZ127-292115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-292115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-292115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-292115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-292115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-292115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-292115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-292115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-292115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-292115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-292115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-292115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-292115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ065-292115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-292115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-292115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-292115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-292115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-292115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-292115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ077-292115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-292115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-292115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-292115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

323 AM CDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather