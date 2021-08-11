TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

TXZ127-112115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ072-112115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ140-112115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ054-112115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ169-112115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ154-112115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ098-112115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ099-112115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ049-112115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ113-112115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ114-112115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ128-112115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ064-112115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ065-112115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ066-112115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ139-112115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ071-112115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ073-112115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ155-112115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ076-112115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ077-112115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ168-112115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ170-112115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ078-112115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

325 AM CDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

