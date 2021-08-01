TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

TXZ127-011000-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-011000-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-011000-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-011000-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-011000-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-011000-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-011000-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-011000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-011000-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-011000-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-011000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-011000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-011000-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-011000-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-011000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-011000-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-011000-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-011000-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-011000-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-011000-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-011000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-011000-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-011000-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-011000-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

