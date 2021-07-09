TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ 370 FPUS54 KSJT 090840 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 TXZ127-092115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ072-092115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-092115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ054-092115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ169-092115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ154-092115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ098-092115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ099-092115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ049-092115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ113-092115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ114-092115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ128-092115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ064-092115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ065-092115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-092115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-092115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ071-092115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ073-092115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-092115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ076-092115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-092115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-092115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ170-092115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ078-092115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 340 AM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$