TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

876 FPUS54 KSJT 070900

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

TXZ127-072115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ072-072115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ140-072115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ054-072115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ169-072115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ154-072115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ098-072115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ099-072115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ049-072115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ113-072115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ114-072115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ128-072115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ064-072115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ065-072115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ066-072115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ139-072115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ071-072115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-072115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ155-072115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ076-072115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-072115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ168-072115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ170-072115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

TXZ078-072115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CDT Wed Jul 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

