TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 27, 2021

_____

836 FPUS54 KSJT 280751

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

TXZ127-282200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-282200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-282200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ054-282200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-282200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ154-282200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ098-282200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-282200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-282200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-282200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-282200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-282200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-282200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-282200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-282200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-282200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ071-282200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-282200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ155-282200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-282200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ077-282200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ168-282200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ170-282200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ078-282200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

251 AM CDT Mon Jun 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather