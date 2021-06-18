TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

TXZ127-182145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-182145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-182145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-182145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ169-182145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-182145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-182145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ099-182145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ049-182145-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ113-182145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ114-182145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ128-182145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-182145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-182145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ066-182145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ139-182145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-182145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-182145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ155-182145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-182145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-182145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-182145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-182145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-182145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

327 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

