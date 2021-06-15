TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

TXZ127-152115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-152115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ140-152115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-152115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-152115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-152115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ098-152115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-152115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-152115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-152115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-152115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-152115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-152115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ065-152115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ066-152115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ139-152115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-152115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ073-152115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ155-152115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-152115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ077-152115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ168-152115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ170-152115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ078-152115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

425 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

