TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 21, 2021 _____ 038 FPUS54 KSJT 220842 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 TXZ127-222115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-222115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-222115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ054-222115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-222115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ154-222115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-222115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-222115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-222115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ113-222115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-222115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-222115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ064-222115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ065-222115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-222115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-222115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-222115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ073-222115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-222115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ076-222115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ077-222115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-222115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-222115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ078-222115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 342 AM CDT Sat May 22 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. $$