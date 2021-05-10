TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

_____

161 FPUS54 KSJT 100937

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

TXZ127-102115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-102115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-102115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-102115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-102115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-102115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-102115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-102115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-102115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-102115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-102115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-102115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-102115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-102115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ066-102115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-102115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-102115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ073-102115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-102115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-102115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ077-102115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-102115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-102115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the morning.

Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-102115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

437 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather