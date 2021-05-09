TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021

_____

755 FPUS54 KSJT 090938

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

TXZ127-092145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ072-092145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-092145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-092145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-092145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-092145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-092145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ099-092145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ049-092145-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-092145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-092145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-092145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-092145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-092145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-092145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-092145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-092145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-092145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-092145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-092145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85.

East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-092145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-092145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-092145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-092145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

438 AM CDT Sun May 9 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather