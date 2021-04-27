TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021 _____ 735 FPUS54 KSJT 270900 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 TXZ127-272115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ072-272115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ140-272115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ054-272115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ169-272115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ154-272115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ098-272115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ099-272115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ049-272115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ113-272115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ114-272115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ128-272115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ064-272115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ065-272115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ066-272115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ139-272115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ071-272115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ073-272115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ155-272115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ076-272115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ077-272115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ168-272115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ170-272115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ078-272115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 400 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather