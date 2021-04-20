TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

_____

122 FPUS54 KSJT 200838 AAA

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

TXZ127-202200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-202200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-202200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-202200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-202200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-202200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-202200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-202200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ049-202200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ113-202200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ114-202200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-202200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ064-202200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-202200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-202200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-202200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-202200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-202200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-202200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-202200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-202200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-202200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-202200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-202200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

338 AM CDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather