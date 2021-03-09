TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021 _____ 829 FPUS54 KSJT 090939 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 TXZ127-092245- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ072-092245- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ140-092245- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ054-092245- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ169-092245- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-092245- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-092245- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ099-092245- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-092245- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-092245- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-092245- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-092245- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ064-092245- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-092245- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ066-092245- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ139-092245- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ071-092245- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-092245- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ155-092245- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-092245- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-092245- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ168-092245- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-092245- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-092245- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 339 AM CST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather