TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ 842 FPUS54 KSJT 261020 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 TXZ127-262215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ072-262215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ140-262215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ054-262215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ169-262215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ154-262215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ098-262215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ099-262215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ049-262215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ113-262215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ114-262215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ128-262215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ064-262215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ065-262215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ066-262215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ139-262215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ071-262215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ073-262215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ155-262215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ076-262215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ077-262215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ168-262215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ170-262215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-262215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 420 AM CST Fri Feb 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$