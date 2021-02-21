TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021 _____ 416 FPUS54 KSJT 210940 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 TXZ127-212215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ072-212215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ140-212215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ054-212215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ169-212215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ154-212215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ098-212215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ099-212215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ049-212215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ113-212215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ114-212215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ128-212215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ064-212215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ065-212215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ066-212215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ139-212215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ071-212215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ073-212215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ155-212215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ076-212215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ077-212215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ168-212215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ170-212215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ078-212215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 340 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. 